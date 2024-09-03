School bus rams into crowd in east China, 11 dead

A school bus ran into a crowd of students at the gate of a middle school in Tai'an City in east China's Shandong Province on Tuesday morning, resulting in approximately a dozen casualties, according to local authorities of Dongping County, Xinhua reports.

The accident occurred after 7 a.m. when the bus, customized for transporting students, collided with students standing at the roadside.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.