School bus service launched in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - School bus service was launched in the city of Shymkent to ensure safety of local schoolchildren, Kazinform correspondent reports.

19 brand new PAZ buses were on display next the building of the Education Department of Shymkent city on Friday.



Nearly 3,000 schoolchildren are expected to use the service daily.



"Our school is situated in Kursai village. At least 29 children are in need of school bus service. Hopefully, from now on our kids won't be late to school," principal of school №49 Saule Utebayeva told Kazinform correspondent at the presentation.







11 schools received keys to the new buses. A school in Dostyk micro-district received three vehicles since it has over 400 schoolchildren. It should be noted that the number of buses depends on the number of shifts at a school.



The decision to launch the school bus service was made after the horrific road accident in Zhanaturmys village. A car crashed into a group of schoolchildren and two women at the bus stop there. 238 million tenge was earmarked to launch the service. Each bus cost 12,5 million tenge.