School canceled in E Kazakhstan due to deep freeze

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Classes for schoolchildren and college students have been canceled in East Kazakhstan region due to biting frost, Kazinform has learnt from the local education department.

The mercury dropped to -32, -35°C across eastern Kazakhstan in Zyryanovskiy, Katon-Karagaiskiy, Kokpektinskiy, Shemonaikhinskiy, Kuruchumskiy, Tarbagataiskiy, Beskaragaiskiy and Ulanskiy districts as well as the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey.