EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:22, 19 January 2017 | GMT +6

    School canceled in E Kazakhstan due to deep freeze

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Classes for schoolchildren and college students have been canceled in East Kazakhstan region due to biting frost, Kazinform has learnt from the local education department.

    The mercury dropped to -32, -35°C across eastern Kazakhstan in Zyryanovskiy, Katon-Karagaiskiy, Kokpektinskiy, Shemonaikhinskiy, Kuruchumskiy, Tarbagataiskiy, Beskaragaiskiy and Ulanskiy districts as well as the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey.

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!