School classes canceled in Semey for black ice

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM School classes have been canceled again in Semey for the students of 1-9 grades. Rain and snow and abnormally warm weather in the daytime turned the city streets into rivers, while nighttime -1°C temperature made it a whole ice ring.

The same situation is observed in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

Now air temperature is +2+3 °C. Dirty and windy weather gripped the city. Forecasters say that abnormally warm weather and southern wind will stay in Semey for several days.