TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:31, 21 November 2019 | GMT +6

    School classes cancelled in Nur-Sultan for severe frosts

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Due to bad weather conditions (severe frosts), school classes for the students of 0-9 grades are cancelled in Nur-Sultan and three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the municipal education department.

    In addition, cancellation of classes was reported in Ust-Kamenogorsk. Air temperature in the city has dropped to -31°C.

    Schoolchildren of the Altai area (-34°C) and Semey city (-27°C) got school cancelled due to severe frosts.

