EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:31, 24 December 2018 | GMT +6

    School closings for Tuesday announced in Astana due to low temperatures

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Education Department of Astana has canceled classes for December 25 for schoolchildren and first and second-year students of colleges, Kazinform reports.

    "For December 25, classes in the city's schools for pupils of 0-11 (12) grades of the first and second shifts, as well as for first and second-year students of colleges, are canceled due to severe weather conditions," the press service of the Astana Education Department informs.

    Tags:
    Astana Education Weather in Kazakhstan Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!