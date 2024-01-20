School dormitory fire in central China kills 13 — TV

At least 13 people have been confirmed dead in a fire in a school dormitory in central China’s Henan Province, and one person has sustained injuries, according to state broadcaster CCTV, TASS reports.

The incident occurred in the Fangcheng county in China’s Nanyang City. The local fire department received an alarm at 11 p.m. Beijing time (2 p.m. GMT - TASS) on Friday and the fire was extinguished 38 minutes later.

The injured person has been hospitalized and is currently in stable condition.