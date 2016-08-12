School fair to be held in Astana on Aug 20-21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A school fair will bring together entrepreneurs from the cities of Astana Almaty, Karaganda and Shymkent in the Kazakh capital on August 20-21.

The fair will take place at the central square next to the building of the Astana city administration within the framework of the republican campaign "Road to school".



Guests of the fair will be offered a wide assortment of textbooks, school uniform, sports gear and stationery with 10-50% discount.