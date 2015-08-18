School fair to be held in the capital 22-23 Aug

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the new academic year, the Department of Education urges residents of the capital to take an active part in the charity campaign "The road to school".

The annual republican charity campaign "The road to school" was launched in the capital on August 1. It will last until September 30. To join the campaign, please call: 8 (7271) 55-68-74, 55-72-49. August 22-23 the central square in front of the city's administration office will carry out a school fair. A wide range of textbooks, school uniforms, sportswear and footwear, stationery will be sold there at affordable prices. Entrepreneurs of Astana and other regions of Kazakhstan will present clothes, shoes, school bags and backpacks for school children. Recall that the school fair is held in Astana on the annual basis as part of the republican campaign "The road to school".