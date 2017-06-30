EN
    12:58, 30 June 2017 | GMT +6

    School leaver from Almaty gets highest score at national testing

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ramazan Alimkulov, Director of the National Testing Center of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has summed up results of the Unified National Testing (UNT) held across Kazakhstan this month.

    According to Mr Alimkulov, school leaver from Almaty city Sayat Tassan earned the highest score - 139 out 140 possible points at the testing.

    Of 88,583 school leavers who sat the test, seven scored 138 points.

    Average score in five subjects in Kazakhstan amounted to 80,5%. Last year it totaled 81%.

    74,517 school leavers managed to score the threshold level of 50 points (84,1%). 14,066 test takers (15,8%) failed to score 50 points

     

     

