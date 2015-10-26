EN
    15:37, 26 October 2015 | GMT +6

    School named after Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to be constructed in Astana

    DOHA. KAZINFORM - This year Astana will start construction of a secondary school named after Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

    A corresponding document has been signed today in Doha in the framework of the official visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the State of Qatar. It is worth noting that the agreement was inked by deputy Mayor of Astana Nurali Aliyev and General Director of the Qatar Investment Foundation Khalifa Jassim Al-Kuwari. Khalifa Jassim Al-Kuwari informed that the major part of the funds needed for the construction of the school will be provided by the State of Qatar. The educational facility will be built on 3.7 hectares. The project cost is more than $ 12.5 million.

