School Olympiad dated to 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baiturssynov held

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Aktau city held the school Olympiad in Kazakh language and literature on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Kazakh poet, scientist, Turkologist, teacher, translator, public figure Akhmet Baiturssynov, Kazinform reports.

Students of the 7th and 8th grades took part in the event.

The purpose of the Olympiad is to raise the younger generation nationally through propagation of the precious legacy of Akhmet Baiturssynov.

It consisted of three stages. The Olympiad brought together 19 schoolchildren from the region.

The winners were awarded diplomas of the education department.