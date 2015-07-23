School textbooks in Kazakhstan to pass three levels of expertise

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - System of examination of school textbooks has changed in Kazakhstan, the textbooks will pass three levels of verification, the chairman of the Committee for Control of Education and Science of RK Sayat Nyussupov has announced today at a press briefing in the CCS.

"We have made changes, the examination of textbooks will consist of three major stages: the first - scientific, the second - pedagogic, and the third - public examination," Nyussupov said.

He said that the public examination will now take place on the Internet. The layout of the textbook will be posted in electronic format in the public domain. All experts who are authorized on the corresponding website will be able to view a textbook that has not been approved by the Ministry.

In addition, the work format of the Republican Commission has changed. It approves and recommends the list of textbooks for the educational system to the Ministry.

"20 republican subject committees were created; the commission will have 5 subject experts. The head of the subject commission is included in the republican commission, he or she will be personally responsible for the quality and completeness of the examination," the head of the committee said.

Thus, according to him, the republican center "Tutorial" will conduct research and teaching expertise of publications, which will involve 20 subject committees, there will be public examination of textbooks through the site and portal. Source: primeminister.kz