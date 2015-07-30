EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:40, 30 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Schoolboy from Macedonia compared Almaty with prestigious European resort (PHOTO)

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Klement Serafimov from Macedonia said that the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI-2015) will remain in the memory of all its participants.

    Clement told the reported that he went to Medeo and surrounding mountains. He noted that Kazakhstanis should be proud of it. Klement Serafimov compared Almaty with a European resort. "We have a very busy program, and I would like to appreciate the organizers for this. I am sure that the Olympiad will forever remain in our memories," said the Clement. K.Serafimov noted that in Almaty he has made acquaintance with participants from other countries including Argentina, Norway, Austria, and Kazakhstan. It bears to remind that these days Almaty is hosting XXVII International Olympiad in Informatics. It is attended by 324 students from 83 countries. The participants have already visited the alpine sports complex "Medeu", the ski resort "Shymbulak" and the Kazakh State Circus.

    Tags:
    Almaty Education Education and Science News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!