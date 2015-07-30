Schoolboy from South Korea scored highest points possible at IOI-2015 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The second stage of the 27th International Olympiad in Informatics has concluded in Almaty today.

The participants had three tasks to solve in each five-hour stage of the tournament. Every participant exerted a lot of efforts to demonstrate their readiness for the Olympiad.

According to the results available on the Internet, a schoolboy from South Korea with 600 points out of 600 possible points leads the rankings of the Olympiad. Schoolboys from Russia and the USA with 561 and 555 points are second and third respectively.

Bekzhan Bekbolatuly from Kazakhstan scored 315 points, Meirambek Omirzak had 414, Nazabek Altybai had 402 and Daniyar Maminov fished the first two stages with 323 points.

The official announcement of the results will be held on August 1.