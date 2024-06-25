Schoolboy from Turkistan receives invitations from 40 universities

Islam Abdurakhmanov, a student of the Bilim-Innovation Lyceum, has received grant offers from 40 world’s universities. Islam can become a student of universities in the UAE, the USA, England, Poland, Malaysia, or Switzerland, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the regional akimat.

Since seventh grade, Islam has consistently demonstrated academic excellence, particularly in the field of chess. He has consistently achieved top honors in chess competitions at the city and regional levels, winning both gold and bronze medals.

“In eighth grade, I got interested in IT sphere. I took the first place in the Hackathon competition and subsequently won an Olympiad. In ninth grade, I became involved in public affairs. I was the Eco Turkistan club member and, after gaining experience there, I established my own Green Team eco-club in Kentau,” Islam said.

Islam has chosen North American University (NAU) in Houston as his educational institution of choice from a pool of 40 universities worldwide. Following the studies, he plans to return home.