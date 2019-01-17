Schoolchildren from Osh win silver and bronze medals in Kazakhstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The XV International Zhautykov Olympiad in mathematics, computer science and physics was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from January 9 to January 15, 2019, KABAR reported.

More than 500 students from 18 countries took part in this competition. The team of Kyrgyzstan was represented by 35 students from various schools of the country. The team of Kyrgyzstan included 21 students of the Lyceum of the Sapat International Educational Institution.

In mathematics, a student of grade 11 from Osh, Amirbek Abdirasulov, was awarded a silver medal, and a student of grade 11 from Naryn, Alibek Kalykov, in mathematics took third place and won a bronze medal.

Informatics - student of the 11th grade from Issyk-Kul Omurbek Jamalov was awarded a silver medal. A student of grade 10 from Bishkek Shabdan Batyrkulov and a student of grade 11 from Osh Mirlan Bakirov were awarded bronze medals.

In physics - a student of grade 11 from Talas Azamat Abykeev was awarded a bronze medal.

This Olympiad has been held since January 2005 in mathematics, computer science and physics among 15 countries. The main goal of the Olympiad is to promote physics, mathematics and computer science among schoolchildren, to strengthen professional cooperation among educational institutions around the world, as well as to identify talented students, develop information technologies and increase information culture.