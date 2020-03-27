Schoolgirl on electric scooter hit by car in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A 10-year-old schoolgirl who was riding an electric scooter was knocked down by a car in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The girl is in a critical condition now, doctors say.

The accident occurred on the Bukhar Zhyrau Street.

As the local health department informs, the girl, born 2009, was rushed to the Children’s Centre for Emergency Care in an extremely severe condition with polytrauma, open craniocerebral trauma, brain contusion, cerebral edema, multiple bruises and 1st degree traumatic shock.

The girl is now on a lung ventilator fighting for her life.



