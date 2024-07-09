Schools shut, university exams postponed in Mumbai amid heavy rains

Schools and other educational institutions in and around India's financial capital Mumbai were closed, and university examinations were postponed on Tuesday in view of heavy rains over the past 20 hours throwing normal life out of gear, Xinhua reports.

Trains and flights services were also hit adversely. Severe water logging was witnessed in various areas, after the city recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours beginning 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

All exams scheduled for Tuesday at the University of Mumbai were postponed. "New dates will be announced soon," said the university in a statement.

In a bid to ensure safety and security of the people, teams of the National Disaster Response Force were deployed in several areas in and around Mumbai, including Thane, Vasai, Mahad, Chiplun, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sindhudurg. People stuck in low-lying areas were shifted to safer places.

In a weather forecast, the India Meteorological Department stated that heavy rains would continue in Mumbai and other parts of the Maharashtra state for the next couple of days.