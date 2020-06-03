Schools to reopen to more pupils in S.Korea amid nagging concern over virus

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - More South Korean students will return to classrooms on Wednesday as part of the government's phased reopening plan, but worries linger over the continued spread of the new coronavirus, Yonhap reports.

The reopening comes at a time when the country is wrestling with a spike in infections traced to small churches and cram schools in Seoul and its adjacent areas despite a slowdown in cases tied to bigger clusters, such as a nightlife district and a logistics center.

On Wednesday, first-year high school students, second-year middle school students and third- and fourth-year elementary school students will return to their classrooms. The total number amounts to 1.78 million.

When the third phase is completed, 4.59 million, about 77 percent of all South Korean school kids, will be attending in-person classes.

But they will not all go to school simultaneously. Each school is allowed to run a different schedule to ease classroom crowding. They implement staggered lunches, shifts of student attendance, split sessions, reduced class time and a mix of online and offline classes.

The South Korean government started reopening schools on May 20. Under the plan, 440,000 high school seniors began in-person classes, followed by 2.37 million students in other year groups, including kindergartners.

According to top educational officials, the reopening is inevitable at a time when a great deal of uncertainty over COVID-19 is holding back normal life activities, including those of students.

They believe staying at home and learning through virtual classes is insufficient for the mental and intellectual development of young Koreans.

But infection cases have been reported at schools, cram schools and business establishments frequently visited by students.

Cases are abundant. Last week, a second-year elementary school boy and two middle school pupils in Seoul tested positive for COVID-19, causing scores of schools to close. A high school senior in the southern port city of Busan also tested positive. A second-year elementary school student in Anyang, a suburb of Seoul, was confirmed on Sunday to have the virus.

So far, 20 teenage patients of COVID-19 were traced to a teacher at a cram school in the port city of Incheon.

On Monday, an official at a Seoul elementary school tested positive, leading to the closure of the school and its kindergarten.

The operation of cram schools -- which have mostly stayed open despite government warnings -- is particularly worrisome.

According to the ministry, a total of seven confirmed cases involving students were reported from cram schools from February to May. The figure rose to 20 in May. Since February, more than 30 cases involving teachers or officials at cram schools have been reported.

To address the concerns, the government inspected the safety conditions of private education institutes in the capital area on Monday and Tuesday.

But the Education Ministry maintains its position that the coronavirus is under control, with the government's stringent quarantine protocols and testing and tracing capability.

Last week, it toughened measures to minimize classroom crowding in Seoul and the surrounding area.

Elementary and middle schools are required to cap the number of students at one-third of the total student body and high schools at two-thirds.

It also strongly advised businesses frequented by teenagers to remain closed until June 14. If they choose to remain open, they have to make sure that patrons fill out entry logs, wear masks and maintain at least a 1-meter distance from one another.

Some parents have misgivings about sending their kids to school.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the infection cases of people aged 10-19 is 659, or 5.71 percent of the country's total caseload of 11,541. Children younger than 10 years old account for 1.37 percent with 158 cases.

Although the figure is not deemed large, it should not be overlooked because young people with mild symptoms can silently carry the virus and infect other family members who are vulnerable.

On a now-closed petition posted on the presidential Cheong Wae Dae, more than 255,000 people asked the government to delay the reopening of schools. In another ongoing petition posted by a teacher, more than 164,000 people have supported the delay.