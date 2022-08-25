EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:28, 25 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Schoolteachers' salaries to be raised by 25% in 2023 – Minister

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani school teachers’ average salary is 343,000 tenge today, Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov said today at the Almaty Education Forum.

    The average salary in Kazakhstan is 312,000 tenge now.

    According to him, in 2019, the teachers were paid in average 115,000 tenge, while in the second quarter of 2022, this figure reached 343,000 tenge.

    Beginning from January 2023, schoolteachers’ salaries will be raised by additional 25%, the Minister noted.

    «In general, the package of measures on raising the status of schoolteachers, reduction of red-tape, wages increasing, ensuring academic freedom of universities and certification of pedagogical majors graduates gives a positive result. I am optimistic about the future and about the opportunity to attract our colleagues to working at schools,» Askhat Aimagambetov said.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education Ministry of Education and Science Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!