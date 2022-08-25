Schoolteachers' salaries to be raised by 25% in 2023 – Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani school teachers’ average salary is 343,000 tenge today, Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov said today at the Almaty Education Forum.

The average salary in Kazakhstan is 312,000 tenge now.

According to him, in 2019, the teachers were paid in average 115,000 tenge, while in the second quarter of 2022, this figure reached 343,000 tenge.

Beginning from January 2023, schoolteachers’ salaries will be raised by additional 25%, the Minister noted.

«In general, the package of measures on raising the status of schoolteachers, reduction of red-tape, wages increasing, ensuring academic freedom of universities and certification of pedagogical majors graduates gives a positive result. I am optimistic about the future and about the opportunity to attract our colleagues to working at schools,» Askhat Aimagambetov said.



