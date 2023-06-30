Schubert’s exquisite melodies to be performed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The eminent romantic composer Franz Schubert’s creative work will be presented to residents and guests of the capital at the Astana Opera. The concert Melody’s Mysterious Power will take place on July 19 at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, the press office of Astana Opera reports.

Vocal and instrumental works by the outstanding German composer will be performed this evening in a nuanced interpretation of the brilliant soprano Aigul Niyazova, baritone Yermek Kassym, violist Olessya Morozova and pianist Andrei Morozov.

The Astana Opera’s principal soloist Aigul Niyazova noted that poignance and author’s melodic gift allowed Franz Schubert’s chamber vocal music to find the shortest path to the hearts of listeners and performers.

«In the history of music, Schubert made a tremendous contribution to the development of the art song genre, investing a lot of creative imagination and energy into this area. The composer’s legacy includes more than six hundred vocal works, which quickly gained mass distribution. It is not surprising, since they reflect the spiritual depth and rich emotional life of the author. His multifaceted work in the song genre is distinguished by a subtle fusion of musical form and poetic content, the richness of artistic imagery, as well as the individuality of means of actualization. The performance of this music requires from the soloist the depth and finesse of interpretation, a lot of work on nuances, and the unity of the vocal and instrumental parts is especially important here,» Aigul Niyazova shared.

The program of the evening includes works by Franz Schubert, such as: the ballad Erlkönig to lyrics by Goethe, Der Stürmische Morgen from Winterreise to lyrics by Müller, Ellen’s Gesang I, II and III from a collection of seven songs on selected verses from Walter Scott’s The Lady of the Lake, the song Auf dem Strom, Arpeggione Sonata in A minor and others.

In addition to the evening of Schubert’s music, the capital’s opera house will feature a rich summer concert program for the viewers. The beloved by listeners concert Geniuses of the Ages: Borodin. Dvořák from the Quartet Music Season series will open the July repertoire of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. On July 1, in the author’s project of the principal first violin of the opera house Bagdat Abilkhanov, together with the creative mastermind and organizer of the concert, violinist Yerkebulan Saparbayev, violist Darkhan Sadvakassov, cellist Yermek Kurmanayev and pianist Zarina Bimendinova will demonstrate the nuanced art of ensemble music-making.

As part of the Operaliya International Festival, The Twelve Seasons concert will be held on July 9. Internationally acclaimed violinists Bagdat Abilkhanov and Alexey Lundin, as well as the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra, will talk about the change of seasons. The musicians will perform the famous cycles of Vivaldi, Piazzolla and Podgaits, with Efrem Podgaits’ composition presented in Kazakhstan for the first time.

Also under the auspices of Operaliya, on July 14, the magnificent Astana Opera Chamber Choir will perform a concert of music by Kazakh composers And, of Course, It Is Better to Win as a Choir!, prepared by choirmaster Dauren Mussin. Incidentally, the name of the evening was given as a tribute by the recent brilliant victory of the team under the direction of the opera house’s principal choirmaster Yerzhan Dautov at the Hajnówka International Festival in Poland.

The Musical Holidays at the Astana Opera concerts, which have become a good tradition, will be held on July 21 and 28 and August 9. On these days, talented Kazakh students studying in leading national and foreign art universities will take the stage.