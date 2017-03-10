Schwarzman College student from Kazakhstan shares his impressions of studying in China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis living abroad expressed great interest in the latest Address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the people of Kazakhstan. One of them is Alibek Nurkesh, a holder of Schwartzman Scholarship. A. Nurkesh shared his opinion on the Address and impressions of studying at the Schwarzman College at the University of Tsinghua with Kazinform's special correspondent.

‘In my view, the development targets and benchmarks set in the President's Address are timely and logically relevant. Many of them are of vital importance both for the developing and developed states. For instance, the issue of development of digital technologies and associated infrastructure, service industry is a high priority direction for Europe and the USA, China and other leading countries of the world', he said.

According to Alibek, the other essential item of the Address is the emphasis on further development of transitional and transport potential of Kazakhstan.

‘The geographical location of Kazakhstan is our advantage which we must use by developing transport corridors in all directions through the territory of Kazakhstan', the master degree student highlighted.

Being a graduate of Nazarbayev University and a Schwarzman Scholars holder Alibek fully supports the President's idea that without mastering English, Kazakhstan will find it hard to achieve nationwide progress.

‘The Head of the State set the target to make education the central link of a new model of economic growth and to focus educational programs on development of critical thinking and skills of personal search of information,' the student noted.

Alibek Nurkesh is from Zharkent town, Almaty region, graduate of Nazarbayev University in Economics and International Relations. Having successfully passed tough application, he became one of 100 students from all over the world who won the Schwarzman Scholars grant. Alibek and a student from Azerbaijan are the only winners of the scholarship founded by a famous American businessman and Investor Stephen Schwarzman.

"I've been part of the program since August 2016 as a member of the inaugural class, and I will graduate in July. The program offers me an unparalled opportunity to study Chinese economy, governance and history in the global context. Courses are taught by distinguished professors from China and the US. For example, we have had such leading thinkers as Joseph Nye, Niall Ferguson, and Fareed Zakaria', Alibek said.