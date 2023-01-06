Science financing doubles in Kazakhstan since 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Altai Kulginov announced measures to promote science in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kulginov pointed the importance of attaching attention to the implementation of the tasks of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev given in his state-of-the-nation address to Kazakhstanis at the expanded government meeting as well as the realization of the President’s election program.

The country saw science financing double since 2019 to amount to over KZT80bn.

«Domestic science does not contribute considerably as expected to the development of economy and standard of life of citizens unlike in many developed countries. High-tech products developed as a result of domestic scientific achievements remains insufficient in the country,» said the Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister.

According to him, the main preconditions for comprehensive development of science is steady formation of its personnel potential.

«It is essential to adopt systemic measures to attract young talents to science, conduct work to adapt gifted young people to science from school age, encourage them to get involved in scientific, engineering and technical projects, and inventing on a systemic basis. It is important to create scientific and technical clubs, Fablab (production labs), university IT clubs, and research institutes,» said Kulginov.

He instructed the science ministry jointly with the enlightenment ministry to develop concrete proposals in this direction.

«It is necessary to consider introducing requirements to attract students, master students, and young scholars to complex research groups. The ministry also needs to develop a special mechanism for supporting young scholars taking part in international scientific projects,» said the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

He went on to add that in line with the Head of State’s instructions it is necessary to complete the transformation of the national Academy of Sciences as soon as possible.

According to Kulginov, in order to increase the quality of researches research institute-enterprise cooperation needs to be established.