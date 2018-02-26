Scientific research on Kazakhstan’s tokamak to be discussed in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -The 77th meeting of the CIS Economic Council will be held on March 2 in Moscow, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Council.

The agenda of the meeting includes a wide range of issues of interaction among the CIS countries in economic field. The participants of the meeting will discuss the draft agreements on free trade of services, formation and development of intellectual property market of the CIS member countries and distribution of inter-state standardization documents.

"The topic of the discussion will be the program of scientific research to be conducted on Kazakhstan's materials study tokamak for 2018-2020. There will be considered draft concepts of cooperation among the CIS countries in innovation-driven development of the energy field, engineering of advanced energy technologies and preparation of an action plan for its implementation and a complex of the CIS joint actions for prevention and struggle with rabies for the period till 2025," the press service said.

Also, the countries will talk about the issue of an CIS organization for the matters of used nuclear fuel and radioactive waste disposal and decommissioning of hazardous facilities and CIS Award 2017 presentation for the achievements in the field of quality of goods and services.

A range of budget and financial issues is also on the agenda.

Photo: iacis.ru