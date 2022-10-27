Scientists and experts to discuss cryosphere and related hazards at conf in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On 1-4 November 2022, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, UNESCO, in cooperation with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) and the Central Asian Regional Glaciological Centre, supported by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, will organize the conference «Cryosphere and related hazards in High Mountain Asia in a changing climate».

The event will bring together about 150 researchers, practitioners and policy makers, as well as representatives of government at various levels, youth and development partners from Central Asia, South Asia and around the world working in the field of the cryosphere, disaster risk reduction and the climate sector. For four days, they will share knowledge, best practices and ideas on sustainable development of societies in the face of climate change, the official website of the Almaty UNESCO Office reads.

Warming at a higher rate compared to the rest of the world, the high mountain environment is seeing accelerated melting of glaciers with far reaching consequences on lives, infrastructure, and livelihoods of communities.

High Mountain Asia shares a common challenge of maintaining and achieving water security, ensuring risk sensitive development, and enhancing community resilience, under current and projected climate change. There is a need to work together to identify pathways to strongly integrate the science-based understanding of climate impacts on the cryosphere into mitigation and adaptation policies, and enhance water and climate dialogue at various levels.

Countries in the region have made investment on projects to build research and monitoring infrastructure, monitor cryosphere changes, understand and manage risk, and develop coping and adaptation interventions. «Cryosphere and related hazards in High Mountain Asia in a changing climate» conference is a regional platform to bring High Mountain Asia countries to share and exchange good practices to foster collective learning to better address common threats will contribute towards building resilient communities and sustainable development.













Photo: unesco.kz







