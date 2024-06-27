EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:00, 27 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Scientists create robot face with lab-grown living skin

    Scientists create robot face with lab-grown living skin in Japan
    Photo credit: cell.com

    Engineers at the University of Tokyo created a real face from a living human skin cell. The developed technique makes it possible to cover the face plate of the robot, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The created leather has sufficient elasticity so as not to tear or peel off. The result was obtained thanks to the collagen framework and resin base.

    This development will make it possible in the future to create robots with a human face.

    Tags:
    Video Technology Science Japan
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Author
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!