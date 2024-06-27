17:00, 27 June 2024 | GMT +6
Scientists create robot face with lab-grown living skin
Engineers at the University of Tokyo created a real face from a living human skin cell. The developed technique makes it possible to cover the face plate of the robot, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The created leather has sufficient elasticity so as not to tear or peel off. The result was obtained thanks to the collagen framework and resin base.
This development will make it possible in the future to create robots with a human face.