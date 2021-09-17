SCO always was and will be open and transparent structure – Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended gratitude to the leadership of Tajikistan for the organization of the SCO Summit in Dushanbe, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the session of the Council of Heads of State of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), President Tokayev said this year is quite pivotal for the SCO as the declaration on the establishment of the organization had been adopted 20 years ago.

Founded at the dawn of the 21st century, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization demonstrated to the world the collective will of its member states to cooperate for the sake of security, development and prosperity of the nations in the Eurasian space. Thanks to joint efforts, the SCO has become the most successful and reputed regional alliance in the world, the Head of State added.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, India and Pakistan’s accession has without doubt strengthened the SCO adding a truly Trans-Eurasian touch to its activity.

It was noted that the decision to grant Iran the full membership of the organization and welcome Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar as the dialogue partners prove how relevant and unique the Shanghai spirit of cooperation is.

The Head of State emphasized that the SCO was, is and will be an absolutely open and transparent structure and it is about to enter a brand new stage of its development.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had met with his counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and congratulated him on his victory in the recent presidential elections.