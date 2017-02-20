SCO and OSCE General Secretaries met on sidelines of Munich Conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On February 17, 2017 in Munich at initiative of the European party, there was held a meeting between SCO General Secretary Rashid Alimov and OSCE General Secretary Lamberto Zannier. The meeting took place within the framework of the Munich Security Conference.

The parties discussed the status of security in the Eurasian space and exchanged opinions about the key items of regional and global agenda.



The Munich non-governmental independent conference on discussion of the major safety issues was founded in 1963 as "a meeting of the representatives of the NATO member states Defense Ministries". Now it is an international discussion forum which does not envisage signing of any final documents. At the same time the conference is considered an important platform for meetings and discussions of urgent problems of the present at the level of politicians and world-class diplomats.