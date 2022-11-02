SCO athletes invited to take part in 2023 CIS Games

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko invited athletes from the SCO countries to take part in the 2023 CIS Games as he spoke at a session of the Heads of Government Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on 1 November, BelTA reports

Belarus has the appropriate infrastructure for high-level sports competitions in both winter and summer sports. Almost all events have an open status, which means they offer an open access for all interested athletes and sports federations, said the prime minister. «I take this opportunity to invite both athletes and fans from the member countries of the organization to join the 2023 CIS Games. The competitions will be held in Belarus on 3-15 August 2023,» said Roman Golovchenko.

The prime minister is convinced that the international sports forum will unite efforts to achieve high results in sport and strengthen the idea of a healthy lifestyle.













Photo: eng.belta.by















