SCO calls for diplomatic solution to the Middle East conflict

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) expressed concern over the events in the Middle East and called on all parties to find the most ultimate political and diplomatic solution to the conflict, this has been stated by the SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov during a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz Zadeh.

«We express concern over the events in the region and urge all parties to show restraint in searching for the most ultimate political and diplomatic solution to this conflict as well as to prevent further escalation of tension in the Middle East,» the SCO Secretary General noted.

V. Norov said that the SCO opposes any use of force in international relations noting that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is a fundamental principle of the UN Charter, Kazinform reports citing the organization’s press service.

«The SCO has consistently emphasized the need for a deep commitment to the goals and principles of the UN Charter, resolving all issues on the basis of mutual consultations, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual respect for territorial integrity, non-use of military force or threat of force, renunciation of unilateral military superiority and other universally recognized rules of the law of nations aimed at maintaining peace and security,» the SCO Secretary General summed up.