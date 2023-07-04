SCO can greatly contribute to achievement of SDGs – President Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) can greatly contribute to achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and help the humankind overcome modern challenges, believes President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

While addressing the session of the SCO Council of Heads of State, President Tokayev said the SCO rightfully enjoys high international reputation. Encompassing almost half of the planet’s population, the SCO is a unique Eurasian organization with a comprehensive agenda.

According to the Head of State, quarter of the global GDP or 15 per cent of global trade falls at the SCO member states’ share.

In this light, the Kazakh President expressed confidence that possessing such political might, vast economic resources and colossal human capital, the SCO can greatly contribute to achievements of the SDGs and help the humankind overcome the present-day challenges.

Amid the dramatic transformation of the global international order, the world witnesses unprecedented growth of geopolitical tension, trade and sanction wars and other present-day challenges, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He emphasized it is crucial to remain committed to a more represented, democratic and multi-polar world and to a central and coordinating role of the United Nations.

As one of the founding countries of the SCO, Kazakhstan, according to Tokayev, as its upcoming Chair will continue to promote its global role, facilitate strengthening of friendship and good neighborliness in the SCO space.