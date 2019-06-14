SCO Centre would contribute to information space protection, Kazakh President

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayevis currently at the 19th meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council which is underway in Bishkek, the Akorda press service reports.

"Issues of ensuring regional security remain vital. Unprecedented terror acts occurred in Sri Lanka, which is the SCO partner state, in April this year proves importance of Kazakhstan's initiative to build the global counterterrorism coalition under the UN aegis," Kazakh President told the sitting of the SCO Heads of State Council underway in Bishkek.



According to him, the Code of Conduct Towards Achieving a World Free of Terrorism represented by Kazakhstan at the 73rd session of the UN GA would play its role in war on international terrorism.



Development of the SCO Centre for Information Security would contribute to protection of the Organization's information space. "The SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Council can undertake the key role in its promotion taking into account the council's experience and specific character," the President added.