SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting to be held in new format

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM During the International Conference on Security and Sustainable Development in Central Asia in Samarkand, SCO Secretary-General Rashid Alimov said that the Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government of the Member States in Sochi scheduled for 30th November and 1st December will be held in an 8-country format for the first time, Kazinform's special correspondent in Uzbekistan reports.

"It is the second major event of 2017. The first one was held in Astana where the sides made the historic decision to expand the organization. India and Pakistan already actively participate in the preparation of various meetings. We are now preparing for the upcoming eight-country meeting in Sochi," Rashid Alimov said.

According to him, the new format meeting will boost the regional cooperation between the SCO Member States and give a rise to the extensive regional cooperation. The agenda of the Sochi meeting will be finalized at the meeting of the Council of National Coordinators of the SCO Member States scheduled for November 25 this year.