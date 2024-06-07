SCO Council of Justice Ministers holds 11th meeting 

On June 6, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Justice Azamat Yeskarayev participated in the 11th meeting of the ministers of justice of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Those participating in the meeting, which was held online, were the ministers of justice of India, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and People’s Republic of China. Deputy Secretary General of the SCO and Minister of Justice of Belarus, the SCO observer state,Yevgeny Kovalenko participated in the meeting as well.

The sides summed up the results of mutual cooperation in implementation of the agreements reached at the 10th meeting of the SCO Ministers of Justice, and emphasized the importance of judicial collaboration established in recent years.

Photo credit: Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan

“Such regular meetings will enable to deepen interdepartmental cooperation between judicial authorities of the SCO member countries,” Azamat Yeskarayev says.

The Kazakh Minister proposed the SCO member states to sign a memorandum on digitalization in the field of law stating that the document will let deepen cooperation in this area and exchange experience on a regular basis.

The meeting ended with signing a joint statement and approval of the action plans of the expert working groups on judicial services and forensic activity for 2024-2026.

Photo credit: Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan