SCO countries' coop in education is of great importance - Ambassador Utembayev

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev participated in the SCO Model republican student conference in Tashkent. The event was organized as part of opening of the First Student Club of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The goal of the conference was to encourage the students' involvement in modeling the summit of the SCO Heads of State Council.

According to organizers, the conference is of great importance for uniting the efforts in training a new breed of specialists capable of solving the challenges both in economy, culture and social spheres in their countries, and in implementation of integration projects in the SCO space.

Taking the floor, Yerik Utembayev expressed hope that the SCO Student Club will help boost training highly-qualified specialists and academic mobility of the students.



The Ambassador noted that amid the global crisis, cooperation of the SCO member countries in education must be strengthened.