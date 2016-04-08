SCO countries to conduct joint drills in Kazakhstan in 2016

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM First Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Security Service Sergei Smirnov said that all SCO countries are due to take part in the drills in Kazakhstan at the level of experts, border services and agencies.

The members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are due to hold joint border drills in Kazakhstan by the end of the year, Smirnov said Friday.

"A border operation will be held in Kazakhstan, all SCO countries are due to take part in it at the level of experts, border services and agencies," Smirnov told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the 28th session of SCO's Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure took place in Tashkent.

The SCO is a political, economic and military alliance that includes Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The bloc's primary goals include strengthening mutual trust and good-neighborly relations among the members and encouraging effective cooperation in a wide range of areas, including countering terrorism among others.



Source: Sputniknews



