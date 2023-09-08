SCO countries to hold joint anti-terror exercises in China in 2024

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Ruslan Seissembayev summed up the results of the 40th meeting of the Council of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Council discussed the realization of the solutions taken earlier on the fight against terrorism, extremism, and separatism. Work plans of the RATS and expert groups on current issues have been approved. The results of the study of international practice of airline passenger preliminary data systems’ application as well as the analysis of national experiences of the SCO countries in this sphere were approved,» said Seissembayev.

He went on to add that within the meeting the issues of cooperation on suppression and detection of terrorism financing channels as well as combat against illegal weapon trafficking were discussed.

«To strengthen the practical cooperation a practical seminar and anti-terror exercises to prevent the use of the internet for terrorist and extremist purposes are set to take place in India. It was decided to hold joint anti-terror trainings in 2024 in China. A start was given to a joint program of cooperation to prevent extremist ideology. The next SCO RATS meeting is planned to take place in China,» said the Deputy Chairman.