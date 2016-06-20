SCO culture ministers to discuss co-op prospects in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The 13th meeting of culture ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will take place in Tashkent June 21-22, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan said June 20.

The ministers of culture of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, China, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will discuss the promising areas of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres and other issues.



This year, the 15th SCO summit will be held in Tashkent on June 23-24.

Currently, the SCO member states are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan, Belarus, India, Iran, Mongolia and Pakistan are observer states, and Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka are the SCO dialogue partners.

Source: Trend