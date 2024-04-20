SCO Defence Ministers to convene in Kazakh capital

SCO Defence Ministers will meet in the Kazakh capital on April 26 as part of Kazakhstan’s SCO chairmanship, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry’s press service.

Defence Ministers of SCO member states, the SCO Secretary General, the director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-terrorist Structure (RATS) and the Defence Minister of Belarus are expected to attend the meeting.

The meeting is aimed at strengthening confidence building in the military sphere, safeguarding peace and stability in the region of responsibility, and coordinating efforts to counter emerging challenges and threats to regional security.