SCO defense ministers convene in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states convened in Astana on Wednesday, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Attending the session in the Kazakh capital were heads of the defense ministries of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the SCO Secretary General and the Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terror Structure.



Participants exchanged opinions on the most pressing issues of international and regional security. It was noted that given the modern-day challenges and threats the SCO member states see it as their priority to maintain and strengthen peace, security and stability in the region. The also analyzed and summed up the results of cooperation in 2016.







Utmost attention was paid to further development of cooperation between the SCO defense ministries. Participants approved the Cooperation Plan of the SCO Defense Ministries for 2018-2019 and signed the Protocol of Intentions between the SCO Defense Ministries in the sphere of study and preservation of historical and cultural heritage.



The next ministerial session is planned to be held in China in 2018.