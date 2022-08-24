EN
    15:34, 24 August 2022 | GMT +6

    SCO defense ministers lay flowers at Ode to Fortitude Monument in Tashkent

    MINSK. KAZINFORM The defense ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) laid flowers at the Ode to Fortitude Monument in Victory Park in Tashkent, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

    Tashkent is due to host a meeting of the defense ministers of the SCO member states on 24 August. Attending the meeting will be the defense ministers of the SCO member states. The Belarusian delegation is represented by Defense Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin.

    The parties are set to discuss a number of military issues and exchange views on challenges and threats to SCO member states and measures to neutralize them.





