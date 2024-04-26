EN
    08:52, 26 April 2024

    Meeting of SCO defense ministers to start in Astana today

    SCO Defense Ministers' meeting participants arrive in Astana
    Photo credit: Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

    The meeting of the ministers of defense of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states begins in Astana today. The participants of the event have already arrived in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    As the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry informed, the event is held as part of Kazakhstan’s presidency in the SCO. Those attending the meeting will be defense ministers of India, Iraq, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

    Besides, Secretary General of the SCO, Director of the SCO RATS Executive Committee and Belarusian Minister of Defense were also invited to the meeting.

