SCO defense ministers meeting to be held in St. Petersburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The plan of cooperation between ministries of defense for 2016-2017 will be signed during the meeting of the SCO defense ministers in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, Gazeta.ru informs referring to the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

"Delegation from six countries - SCO member states (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan) - will take part in the meeting as well as representatives of the secretariat and the regional anti-terrorist structure of the SCO," the statement reads.

It was noted that it was planned to exchange opinions on the relevant issues of international and regional security at the meeting. Besides, the participants will discuss the ways of consolidation of the efforts for responding to new challenges and threats in the zone of responsibility of the SCO.