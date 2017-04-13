SCO entrepreneurs and bankers to meet in Astana ahead of EXPO 2017

BEIJING. KAZINFORM On April 12, the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Beijing hosted a meeting of the SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov with Chairman of the Board of the SCO Business Council and the Kazakhstan Entrepreneurs Forum Council Raimbek Batalov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides exchanged views on the role and activity of the SCO Business Council as one of the active public platforms of the organization and its contribution to the expansion of economic cooperation, implementation of multilateral projects and establishment of closer ties between business and financial communities of the SCO member states.

In the context of the forthcoming Summit in Astana and the organization’s expansion, SCO Secretary General spoke about implementation of the objectives set to the business communities for raising economic cooperation to a higher level.

In turn, Batalov highly appreciated the activity of the SCO Secretariat and noted importance of active interaction with the SCO Business Council on a wide range of issues. He expressed hope for further consistent development of cooperation during his chairmanship in the SCO Business Council.





“We have discussed the issues raising concern of small and medium businesses – elimination of barriers in trade. Along with the activity of our governments, I am confident that uniting the efforts of the Interbank Association, Business Council and the SCO Secretariat will give a significant result. The most important thing is that the result of this work will positively affect business,” said Batalov to Kazinform after the talks.

In his words, the Interbank Association and the SCO Business Council will have a joint meeting in Astana ahead of the EXPO 2017.

“We have already outlined some issues related to boosting export, financing infrastructure projects and other topics. In my opinion, the oncoming meeting in Astana will give a new impulse to the development of economic projects in SCO countries,” the businessman stressed.

Recall that the SCO Business Council is a non-governmental organization uniting business and financial communities of the SCO member states. It was founded on June 14, 2006 in Shanghai for the purpose of establishing business contacts in various areas and attracting financial institutes to the promotion of multilateral projects within the SCO.

The National Part of the RoK Business Council is chairing the Business Council of the SCO from January 1 to December 31, 2017.

The Forum of Kazakhstan Entrepreneurs is one of the largest and actively functioning public associations of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Forum assists in the activity and development of all forms of private economic initiative and entrepreneurship.



