SCO FMs set agenda for Organization's June Summit in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov chaired the regular session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States (SCO CFM) in Astana yesterday, attended by the SCO Secretary General and Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Organization. The meeting was a final preparatory stage for the June session of the Council of Heads of the Organization's Member States in Astana, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

"Kazakhstan is chairing the SCO since June 2016. You know main priorities of Kazakhstan's chairmanship within the Organization, outlined by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the previous meeting of the SCO Heads of States. This includes regional security strengthening, economic cooperation development, transit and transport capacity unlocking, deepening of cultural and humanitarian ties in the context of the SCO Development Strategy 2025," noted Abdrakhmanov in his statement.



During the session, the ministers discussed the completion of the accession process of the two new SCO members. Participants consider that full-fledged membership of India and Pakistan will start a brand new development and multifaceted cooperation stage. It will also strengthen international influence and credibility of the Organization.



Kazakhstan also focused on the necessity to strengthen economic and cultural-humanitarian field of cooperation in the Organization. Abdrakhmanov informed that within EXPO 2017 number of events will be held with the participation of representatives of the SCO, as well as the 11th week of education in Astana, Festival of Arts and the SCO Youth Forum themed Development of Green Economy, Tourism and Sports.



Participants of the CFM also discussed measures on strengthening regional security, fighting terrorism and extremism, combating drug trafficking, cooperation development perspectives within the expected enlargement of the SCO.



Heads of foreign agencies made a decision on draft agenda of the Council of Heads of State of the Members in exclusive and extended formats. Draft SCO Astana Declaration was agreed. Also, decision on draft List of Documents to be submitted for signing on the outcomes of the Council of Heads of State and others were signed.



The SCO Summit will take place on June 8-9, 2017 in Astana.