    18:11, 21 May 2016 | GMT +6

    SCO FMs to discuss India, Pakistan accession on May 23-24 - Moscow

    The foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will meet in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on May 23-24 to discuss accession procedures for India and Pakistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday, Sputniknews.com reports.

