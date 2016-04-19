SCO forum in Sochi to discuss prospects of cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international forum themed "On the second track. Role of civil society and public diplomacy in the further development and expansion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization" will start operation on Tuesday in Russia's Sochi.

The purpose of the forum is the exchange of views of experts and scientific community of Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Central Asia and other countries on the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to strengthen regional security and solve complex social and economic problems.

Within two days about 300 representatives of SCO member-states will discuss the prospects of their activities' expansion amid the changing political and economic situation in the world.

The event will be held under the auspices of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation and with the support of the Russian Foreign Ministry.