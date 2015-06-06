MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is not planning to become a military-political bloc and doesn't move that way, Russian presidential envoy to the SCO Bakhtier Khakimov told a news conference on Friday.

"The SCO is not planning to become a military-political bloc, and cooperation doesn't move that way," the diplomat said. "However, there are contacts between military agencies." Khakimov recalled that anti-terrorist exercises were held regularly in the framework of the organization. "We are not talking about a military dimension or collective security forces," the diplomat said. "This is out of the question." "For Russia and its allies there's the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)," Khakimov said. "The SCO and CSTO signed an agreement on mutual understanding, the two organizations maintain contacts."