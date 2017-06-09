SCO Heads of State to issue joint counterterrorism statement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States will adopt a joint statement on combating the international terrorism. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev advised this at the SCO Summit which is underway today in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev notes that, presently, the SCO in its activity gives consideration to the latest geopolitical trends and basic trends of the global economy. It does systematic work for consistent achievement of the key goals in effective implementation of all joint decisions.

"We pay special attention to the issues on overcoming new challenges, threats as well as on stability and security. In particular, it is planned to adopt the statement on joint efforts against the international terrorism and sign the Anti-Extremism Convention within this summit. This will be the SCO's significant contribution to the struggle against that global evil", the President said.

The Head of State stressed that the summit agenda covers a wide range of issues important not only for the Organization but for the entire international community as well. Then, the narrow-format meeting continued behind closed doors.